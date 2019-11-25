Go to Austin Henckel's profile
Available for hire
Download free
woman walking beside bare trees during daytime
woman walking beside bare trees during daytime
Chicago, IL, USAPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

A brisk walk in the Chicago Winter

Related collections

Trees
1,005 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
Tree Images & Pictures
outdoor
plant
For the love of caffeine
124 photos · Curated by Lydia Clinkscales
Coffee Images
drink
cup
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking