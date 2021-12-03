Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
VD Photography
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Health & Wellness
Share
Info
Surat, Gujarat, India
Published
on
December 3, 2021
Canon, EOS M50m2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Two Dumbbells and exercise mattress on the floor - Top view
Related tags
surat
gujarat
india
wellness
black and white photography
dumbbells
dumbell
dumbells
gym
fitnessmotivation
training
healthylifestyle
healthy
bodybuilding
fitfam
weightloss
lifestyle
personaltrainer
gymlife
muscle
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Sports
867 photos
· Curated by Daniel Kiikka
Sports Images
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Health and Wellness
25 photos
· Curated by VD Photography
health and wellness
india
gujarat
1hotels
239 photos
· Curated by Isabel Dansereau
1hotel
Texture Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers