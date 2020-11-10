Go to Wolfgang Hasselmann's profile
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
water droplets on brown leaf in macro shot
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, SLT-A55V
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

droplet
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
insect
reptile
Snake Images & Pictures
photography
photo
Free pictures

Related collections

Inspiration
152 photos · Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
inspiration
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Interiors
306 photos · Curated by Diego Naves
interior
indoor
home
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking