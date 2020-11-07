Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jaime Dantas
@jaimedantas
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Paraíba, Brasil
Published
on
November 8, 2020
Canon, PowerShot SX50 HS
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Galo de Campina
Related tags
paraíba
brasil
Birds Images
brazil
horizon
Nature Images
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Green Wallpapers
Jungle Backgrounds
center
Tree Images & Pictures
caatinga
HD Grey Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
tree stump
flicker bird
woodpecker
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #64: Lawrence Lessig
9 photos
· Curated by Lawrence Lessig
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
plant
Storm and Storms Coming
59 photos
· Curated by Crystal Calhoun
storm
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Collection #43: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
building
street
outdoor