Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Elizabeth Miller
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 15, 2021
Canon, EOS 800D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
statue
HD Art Wallpapers
Italy Pictures & Images
rome
Light Backgrounds
monochrome
church
vatican museum
scuplture
vatican
sculpture
People Images & Pictures
human
Backgrounds
Related collections
Black & White
77 photos · Curated by Kirill
HD White Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Texture
281 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Baby it's cold outside
35 photos · Curated by Martine Goyette
cold
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers