Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Patrik Velich
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bratislava, Slovensko
Published
on
December 17, 2020
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
IG: pgh_foto
Related tags
bratislava
slovensko
clothing
apparel
shoe
footwear
People Images & Pictures
human
sneaker
sleeve
Backgrounds
Related collections
Goin' on a Hike
76 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
hike
rock
outdoor
The Great Outdoors
28 photos
· Curated by Lindsay Pietroluongo
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
The Colorful Collection
1,274 photos
· Curated by Chris Barbalis
colorful
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers