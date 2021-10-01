Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stan Muller
@stanmuller
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Celery Bog Nature Area, Lindberg Road, West Lafayette, IN, USA
Published
4d
ago
ILCE-6400
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Wood Ducks
Related tags
celery bog nature area
lindberg road
west lafayette
in
usa
Birds Images
duck
Nature Images
pond
ducks
HD Wood Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
waterfowl
Grass Backgrounds
plant
anseriformes
outdoors
beak
mallard
land
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Neon
232 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Neon Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
sign
Textures
315 photos
· Curated by Dessa Bailey
Texture Backgrounds
croatia
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Collection #103: Moment
10 photos
· Curated by Moment
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images