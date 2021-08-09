Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marija Zaric
@simplicity
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 9, 2021
samsung, SM-J500FN
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
text
Paper Backgrounds
label
Related collections
Hand Held Devices 📱
273 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
device
hand
HD Phone Wallpapers
Solar Eclipse 2017
50 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
2017
solar
Eclipse Images & Pictures
Vibrant Blackouts (OLED)
70 photos
· Curated by Tyler Lastovich
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers
Flower Images