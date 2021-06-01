Go to Brett Jordan's profile
@brett_jordan
Download free
text
text
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, 1 kings, book of kings, kings, ספר מלכים‎, sêp̄er malḵîm, hebrew bible, destruction of judah, babylon, babylonian exile, Deuteronomistic history, a history of Israel, rabbinic literature, shavuot, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture, tanakh, nevi'im, ketuvim, septuagint,

Related collections

Aerial
358 photos · Curated by Farouk Mechedal
aerial
aerial view
drone
Home & Productivity
50 photos · Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
home
plant
Website Backgrounds
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking