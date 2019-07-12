Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ashkan Forouzani
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ahvaz, Iran
Published
on
July 12, 2019
NIKON D7500
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Yellow iron framework of a building with a crane on top of it.
Related tags
ahvaz
iran
Metal Backgrounds
iron
iron structure
metallic structure
framework
construction site
yellow iron
iron bars
construction
scaffolding
construction crane
Backgrounds
Related collections
ELTM 2020
305 photos
· Curated by Eva Molitor
construction
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Tower Cranes and the Urban Landscape
888 photos
· Curated by Martin Adams
tower
urban
crane
everywhere
575 photos
· Curated by Court Patton
everywhere
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images