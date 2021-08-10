Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Derek Sears
@derek_pdx
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Sahale Glacier Campground, Stehekin, United States
Published
on
August 10, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Goat on Sahale
Related tags
sahale glacier campground
stehekin
united states
goat
Mountain Images & Pictures
horns
washington
usa
Sunset Images & Pictures
HD Sky Wallpapers
fluff
rock
pnw
north cascades
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
mountain goat
wildlife
Free pictures
Related collections
A walk through the garden
232 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
garden
Flower Images
petal
in the wild
54 photos
· Curated by Chris McDonald
wild
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
DRONES
83 photos
· Curated by Scott Webb
drone
aerial
outdoor