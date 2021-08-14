Go to Brian Wangenheim's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

gemstone
mineral
Brown Backgrounds
mineral specimen
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
natural pattern
gem
northupite
accessories
accessory
jewelry
crystal
Diamond Backgrounds
Free images

Related collections

Summer
95 photos · Curated by Milan Vuckovic
Summer Images & Pictures
outdoor
sea
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking