Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Brian Wangenheim
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 14, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
gemstone
mineral
Brown Backgrounds
mineral specimen
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
natural pattern
gem
northupite
accessories
accessory
jewelry
crystal
Diamond Backgrounds
Free images
Related collections
Expressive Expanses
332 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
Summer
95 photos
· Curated by Milan Vuckovic
Summer Images & Pictures
outdoor
sea
Textures
70 photos
· Curated by Allison Dupuis
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers