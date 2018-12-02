Go to Nahel Abdul Hadi's profile
@nahelabdlhadi
Download free
aerial photography of Burj Al-Arab near seashore
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Burj Al Arab, Dubai
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

This year when i was flying back from dubai to my home, i got this perfect flight booked that i could get too see a beautiful sunset from above. Before taking off our great pilot did announce that our course would be going near to the Burj Al Arab and it’d be to our left side. So i was waiting to click this picture and i finally did! I am satisfied but i do wish i could change a couple of things in it. It was a partially cloudy day so i had to do a lot of dehazing in post-production which slightly effected the image quality. Thank you!

Related collections

LB - Brain Dump
1,302 photos · Curated by Velocity Global
building
HD City Wallpapers
architecture
Aeriel
28 photos · Curated by Firdaus Adib
aeriel
outdoor
aerial view
Dubai
40 photos · Curated by Paris Hudnall
dubai
building
architecture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking