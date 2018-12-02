This year when i was flying back from dubai to my home, i got this perfect flight booked that i could get too see a beautiful sunset from above. Before taking off our great pilot did announce that our course would be going near to the Burj Al Arab and it’d be to our left side. So i was waiting to click this picture and i finally did! I am satisfied but i do wish i could change a couple of things in it. It was a partially cloudy day so i had to do a lot of dehazing in post-production which slightly effected the image quality. Thank you!