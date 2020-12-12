Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Leah Berman
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Crater Lake, Oregon, USA
Published
on
December 12, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Wizard Island at Crater Lake, Oregon at sunset.
Related tags
crater lake
oregon
usa
Nature Images
Landscape Images & Pictures
lake
HD Aesthetic Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
Sunset Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Pink Wallpapers
wizard island
HD Pastel Wallpapers
land
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
shoreline
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
The Netherlands
147 photos
· Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
the netherlands
netherlands
plant
holidays
432 photos
· Curated by Lisha Reid
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures
Signs of the Times
827 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
sign
Light Backgrounds
word