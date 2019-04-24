Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Pascal Meier
Available for hire
Download free
Sihlcity, Zürich, Switzerland
Published on
April 24, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
Inspiration
837 photos
· Curated by Sd Foer
inspiration
HD Grey Wallpapers
Women Images & Pictures
Modern Architecture
57 photos
· Curated by Santiago Samano
modern architecture
building
architecture
Architecture
250 photos
· Curated by Artem Kryuchenkov
architecture
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Related tags
handrail
banister
staircase
architecture
sihlcity
building
zürich
switzerland
HD Windows Wallpapers
indoors
interior design
geometrie
perspective
skylight
Creative Commons images