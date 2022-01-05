Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kai Li
@kindakaili
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Taipei City, Taiwan
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Apple, iPhone 11
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Bowling Alley 70s vibe
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
taiwan
taipei city
bowing
HD Retro Wallpapers
bowling alley
taipei
chair
furniture
HD Blue Wallpapers
cushion
clinic
indoors
room
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #59: Mikael Cho
8 photos · Curated by Mikael Cho
Animals Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Say Cheese
184 photos · Curated by Olivia Smith
camera
photography
electronic
Ramadan (2021)
36 photos · Curated by Unsplash Trends
ramadan
ramzan
iftar