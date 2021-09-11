Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ariungoo Batzorig
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 11, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
waterfowl
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
outdoors
Nature Images
tent
field
building
cormorant
land
grassland
Free images
Related collections
Blossoms Bloom
242 photos · Curated by Ioana M
bloom
blossom
Flower Images
INTERIORS
379 photos · Curated by Chloe Stephens
interior
plant
indoor
Technology
106 photos · Curated by David Bustozoni
technology
HD Grey Wallpapers
electronic