Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bansah Photography
@bansahphotography248
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lefke
Published
on
December 5, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
lefke
sheep
dry landscapes
grazzing
Animals Images & Pictures
goats
land scape
shepherd
farm land
photography
field
grassland
outdoors
Nature Images
Animals Images & Pictures
herd
savanna
countryside
pasture
rural
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #84: Dann Petty
8 photos · Curated by Dann Petty
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
Nomad
15 photos · Curated by Gemma Evans
nomad
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Gradient Scapes
17 photos · Curated by Stephen Olmstead
Cloud Pictures & Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
outdoor