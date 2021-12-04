Go to Bansah Photography's profile
@bansahphotography248
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Lefke
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

lefke
sheep
dry landscapes
grazzing
Animals Images & Pictures
goats
land scape
shepherd
farm land
photography
field
grassland
outdoors
Nature Images
Animals Images & Pictures
herd
savanna
countryside
pasture
rural
Backgrounds

Related collections

Nomad
15 photos · Curated by Gemma Evans
nomad
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking