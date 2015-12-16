Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Annie Spratt
@anniespratt
Download free
Beaulieu, United Kingdom
Published on
December 16, 2015
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
Windows
66 photos
· Curated by Clémentine Kern
HD Windows Wallpapers
Christmas Images
building
Holidays
741 photos
· Curated by m j
HD Holiday Wallpapers
decoration
ornament
Christmas and the festive season 🎅🏻
352 photos
· Curated by Annie Spratt
season
festive
Christmas Images
Related tags
HD Brick Wallpapers
roof
walkway
path
beaulieu
united kingdom
HD Windows Wallpapers
HD City Wallpapers
urban
building
town
high rise
rooftops
Christmas Images
Light Backgrounds
village
red brick
House Images
terrace
wall
Free images