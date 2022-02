I was taking some pictures of one of my best friend when, all the sudden, this child pop out of nowhere on his little tricycle. He looked at me with interest while i was taking pictures so I decided to ask him : "Do you want me to take a photo of you ?" - He smiled and i took this only photo, showed him the result on my screen and then a big smile brightened up his face. He let us right after that and we never saw him again.