Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Liao Je Wei
@alexliao
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
National Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, Jhongjheng District, Taiwan
Published
on
June 21, 2020
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
taiwan
HD Grey Wallpapers
national chiang kai-shek memorial hall
jhongjheng district
building
b&w
article
taipei
architecture
town
urban
downtown
HD City Wallpapers
tower
spire
steeple
Brick Backgrounds
office building
Backgrounds
Related collections
Serenity
41 photos · Curated by David Martin
serenity
People Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
Roads
97 photos · Curated by Zachary Spears
road
outdoor
highway
Circle
55 photos · Curated by Cristiana Stradella
circle
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers