Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sheila Swayze
@frozenmoments
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
British Columbia, Canada
Published
on
July 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Humming bird feeding on bee balm flowers
Related tags
british columbia
canada
humming bird
Summer Backgrounds
flower close up
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
hummingbird
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #175: Earth
8 photos
· Curated by Earth
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Travel
38 photos
· Curated by Carolyne Stanley
Travel Images
building
Car Images & Pictures
Books
614 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
Book Images & Photos
reading
Bible Images