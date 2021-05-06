Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lison Zhao
@lison
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Garze, Garze, China
Published
on
May 6, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Dark Stone Park
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
garze
china
Mountain Images & Pictures
Birds Images
Best Stone Pictures & Images
Nature Images
cliff
outdoors
rock
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
peak
mountain range
Backgrounds
Related collections
Life's a Party
1,011 photos
· Curated by Sholto Ramsay
Party Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
silhouette
Looking Up
91 photos
· Curated by Danielle MacInnes
looking up
building
Cloud Pictures & Images
Collection #12: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
outdoor