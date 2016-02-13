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Pedro Botton
pedrobotton
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utility post near high rise building
São Paulo skyscraper windows
A map marker
São Paulo, Brazil
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 13, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
PENTAX, K-x
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
abstract
city
building
dark
architecture
street
grey
window
urban
lamp
skyscraper
outdoors
gray
modern design
streetlight
lamppost
brazil
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