It’s a chilly winter day in the Canadian city of Calgary, Alberta. I enjoy just watching people (in a non-creepy way) and observing their daily life. It amazes me that every person lives a completely unique and separate life, yet we (try to) live as cohesively as we can as a part of this world. I feel like we are too quick to judge people. These two men, for example, are window washers. Not a particularly glamorous job, but maybe it’s not up to them. Maybe they are passionate about clean windows, or could be working a second job to put food on their table. That’s the fun of the mystery.