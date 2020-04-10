Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dorothea OLDANI
@dorographie
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lembeh Strait, Diving Resort, Indonesia
Published
on
April 10, 2020
E-M1
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Zebra Dwarf Lionfish
Related tags
lembeh strait
diving resort
indonesia
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Ocean Wallpapers
outdoors
Nature Images
sea
aquatic
reef
sea life
Animals Images & Pictures
coral reef
invertebrate
sea anemone
Fish Images
amphiprion
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Weird Animals
114 photos
· Curated by Braden Webster
Animals Images & Pictures
reptile
wildlife
Petite Planete
33 photos
· Curated by Florentine Leloup
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
sea life
Under water
56 photos
· Curated by Harriet Davis
Animals Images & Pictures
sea life
Fish Images