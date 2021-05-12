Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Steward Masweneng
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 12, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
face
smile
dimples
female
photo
photography
portrait
Free stock photos
Related collections
Sport
48 photos
· Curated by Alex King
Sports Images
People Images & Pictures
team
October Afternoon
136 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
october
HD Autumn Wallpapers
plant
Jewelry
103 photos
· Curated by Liz Fisher
jewelry
hand
People Images & Pictures