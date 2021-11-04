Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
2H Media
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 4, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7SM2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Weed Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
cannabis
Flower Images
weed leaf
marijuana leaf
marijuana plant
cannabis leaf
HD Dark Wallpapers
black and white flower
b&w
bw
moody wallpaper
cannabis flower
marijuana
leaves
cannabis plant
Dark Backgrounds
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Pet Lovers
40 photos · Curated by Alfredo Paterno
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
Dog Images & Pictures
Christmas
40 photos · Curated by Kaylee McNulty
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
Christianity
411 photos · Curated by Katie Smith
Christianity
church
Book Images & Photos