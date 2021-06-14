Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 14, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Great Pyramid of Giza, Khufu and Cheops - El Giza, Cairo, Egypt
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
sand
ancient egypt
archaeologist
archeology
blue sky
carving
cheops
HD City Wallpapers
civilization
clear sky
culture
dawn
egyptian
exploration
heritage
history
necropolis
nile
pharaoh
ruins
Free stock photos
Related collections
Ho Ho Holidays
516 photos · Curated by Katie Smith
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures
Around Boston
257 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
boston
united state
building
Flatlay: Tech Edition
51 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
tech
flatlay
work