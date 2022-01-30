Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Eirc Shi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Shanghai, 上海市中国
Published
8d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D610
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
公园旁边的大楼
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
shanghai
上海市中国
building
大楼
sky blue
蓝天
office building
gate
hotel
urban
HD City Wallpapers
town
high rise
architecture
convention center
Free pictures
Related collections
Urban Jungle
84 photos · Curated by Desiree Templeman
urban
building
Light Backgrounds
white
330 photos · Curated by Anna
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Work from Anywhere
167 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
work
Website Backgrounds
business