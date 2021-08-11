Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
bennoptic
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
costa rica
Published
on
August 11, 2021
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dense jungles of Nicoya, Costa Rica
Related tags
costa rica
Jungle Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
tranquil
Mountain Images & Pictures
scenic
HD Forest Wallpapers
dense vegetation
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
vegetation
outdoors
Nature Images
Tree Images & Pictures
land
rainforest
Free stock photos
Related collections
Sad Person, Mad or Angry; Negative Emotions in General
287 photos
· Curated by Macey Bernstein
Sad Images
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Blog Header Images
110 photos
· Curated by Rahul Dogra
blog
pen
HD Grey Wallpapers
Flowers and Plants
344 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
plant
Flower Images
petal