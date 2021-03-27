Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
chandra sekhar
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ameenpur Lake, Ameenpur, Miyapur, Telangana
Published
on
March 27, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
This shot was taken when the egrets start battling with each other
Related tags
ameenpur lake
ameenpur
miyapur
telangana
egret
Birds Images
wildlife photography
bird photography
wildlife
great egret
birds of india
egrets
little egrets
national geographic
Birds Images
heron
Animals Images & Pictures
ardeidae
waterfowl
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #120: The Creators Project
10 photos
· Curated by The Creators Project
HD Wallpapers
Sports Images
HQ Background Images
love
26 photos
· Curated by Oliver Korb
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
human
wilderness
42 photos
· Curated by Lili Lieber-Lövei
wilderness
plant
outdoor