Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Maciej Karoń
@maciejka_dslr
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 30, 2020
SONY, ILCE-6500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Gdańsk, Poland
Related tags
amusement park
ferris wheel
HD Wood Wallpapers
banister
handrail
Free stock photos
Related collections
School
40 photos
· Curated by Michele Yamin
school
education
Website Backgrounds
Yosemite
312 photos
· Curated by Matthew Kosloski
yosemite
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Explore more
146 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
explore
outdoor
People Images & Pictures