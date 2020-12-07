Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Luke Peterson
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
December 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
pottery
vase
jar
fern
potted plant
vegetation
HD Green Wallpapers
planter
herbs
Flower Images
blossom
astragalus
Grass Backgrounds
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #84: Dann Petty
8 photos
· Curated by Dann Petty
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
Collection #67: Dean Bradshaw
10 photos
· Curated by Dean Bradshaw
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Collection #136: Sticker Mule
9 photos
· Curated by Sticker Mule
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
united state