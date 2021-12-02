Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Serena Naclerio
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Architecture
Share
Info
Sofia, Bulgaria
Published
on
December 2, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
sofia
bulgaria
architecture
building
dome
planetarium
observatory
Free stock photos
Related collections
Live for Less
34 photos
· Curated by Gavin Campbell-Wilson
plant
People Images & Pictures
human
Cameragraph
63 photos
· Curated by Scott Webb
cameragraph
camera
len
Music
87 photos
· Curated by Modo Studio
Music Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Musician Pictures