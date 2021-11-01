Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Davis Patton
@davispatton
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 2, 2021
FUJI PHOTO FILM CO., LTD., SP-3000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
abies
fir
pine
conifer
building
architecture
tower
steeple
spire
bell tower
Backgrounds
Related collections
NHS
19 photos
· Curated by David Vincent
nh
human
nurse
Road Trip & Outdoor
156 photos
· Curated by Samuel Chong
trip
road
outdoor
Adventure & Action
111 photos
· Curated by Mrg Simon
adventure
Sports Images
People Images & Pictures