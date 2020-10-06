Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Callum Parker
@callump1975
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Vietnam
Published
on
October 6, 2020
Canon EOS 1000D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
traditional hand made Vietnamese coloured lanterns hang in a group
Related tags
vietnam
colour
traditional
lanterns
hang
colorful
ball
Balloon Images
human
crowd
People Images & Pictures
festival
vehicle
transportation
Free pictures
Related collections
Pastel + Sparkle
90 photos
· Curated by Melanie Lea
HD Pastel Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Overseen
227 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
overseen
Food Images & Pictures
table
See Not My Eyes
1,230 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
People Images & Pictures
human
Girls Photos & Images