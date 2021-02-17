Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Rohan Gupta
@shades_of_demon
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Manali, Himachal Pradesh, India
Published
on
February 17, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
manali
himachal pradesh
india
HD Scenery Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
mountain landscape
HD Snow Wallpapers
snow mountain
cloud sky
nature landscape
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
Nature Images
peak
abies
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
fir
slope
Free pictures
Related collections
Unusually good
38 photos
· Curated by Charles Deluvio
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
minimal
Metro
155 photos
· Curated by Mavyn Design
metro
building
HD City Wallpapers
Haze
17 photos
· Curated by Todd Quackenbush
haze
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images