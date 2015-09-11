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Clark Street Mercantile
mercantile
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unpaired black and brown boot
Black boot in a store
A map marker
Clark Street Mercantile, Montréal, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 11, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7R
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
fashion
blue
wood
camera
table
box
store
shoe
blur
style
bokeh
display
inventory
wooden
boot
hipster
shelve
canada
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