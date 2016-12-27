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Allef Vinicius
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unknown person standing outdoors
Asian plaid shirt
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 27, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
girl
people
sun
natural
photography
photo
field
smile
golden hour
style
hat
camp
look
vibes
woman
portrait
human
female
face
plant
Backgrounds
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