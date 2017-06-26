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Toa Heftiba
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unknown person facing on paintings
Art Museum
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Țării Crișurilor Museum, Oradea, Romania
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Published on
June 26, 2017 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
art
man
architecture
alone
brown
museum
paintings
romania
colours
art museum
walls
indoors
inside
high ceiling
human
wood
door
art gallery
floor
flooring
Historical images
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