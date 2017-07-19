Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Hugues de BUYER-MIMEURE
huguesdb
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
underground station stairs with vendo machine
Underground in Genova
A map marker
Metropolitan City of Genoa, Italy
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 19, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
architecture
street
grey
urban
staircase
black & white
italia
underground
escalator
genova
italy
train
lighting
vehicle
transportation
floor
subway
train station
flooring
terminal
Free pictures
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20