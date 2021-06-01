Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
ergonofis
@ergonofis
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
June 1, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
tabletop
furniture
table
HD Wood Wallpapers
ergonomic
modern office
work from home
minimalist office
minimalist decor
Mouse Pictures & Images
white desk
leather
leather mouse pad
electronics
PNG images
Related collections
Collection #60: Creative Commons
6 photos
· Curated by Creative Commons
Cloud Pictures & Images
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Wildlife
273 photos
· Curated by Mr. Sigsegv
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Skyscrapers and Cityscapes
55 photos
· Curated by Isa Booth
skyscraper
cityscape
building