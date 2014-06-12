Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Lou Levit
@loulevit
Download free
Published on
June 12, 2014
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Poor urban neighborhood
Share
Info
Related collections
Cityscapes
48 photos
· Curated by Adrian Olmedo
cityscape
building
urban
Architecture
5 photos
· Curated by Taryan Barrick
architecture
HD Wallpapers
line
My first collection
31 photos
· Curated by Elen Tzior
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
building
Related tags
balcony
building
street
town
HD City Wallpapers
urban
road
alley
alleyway
Car Images & Pictures
van
vehicle
transportation
automobile
apartment
neighborhood
residential
ivy
flora
plant
Free pictures