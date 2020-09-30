Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Alexandr Dzyuba
@alexstav
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
September 30, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Colorful fallen leaves on the still green grass at the girl's feet
Related collections
Square Orientation
97 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
man
Collection #176: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Birds Images
Autumn / Fall Tones
429 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
leafe
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
maple
apparel
shoe
clothing
footwear
maple leaf
HD Red Wallpapers
season
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Orange Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Yellow Wallpapers
colorful
Beautiful Pictures & Images
HQ Background Images
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Free stock photos