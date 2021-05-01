Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Anna Kumpan
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
4 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
Flower Images
chamedorea
house plants
plants
palm
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
vegetation
Tree Images & Pictures
blossom
Animals Images & Pictures
Light Backgrounds
flare
Public domain images
Related collections
Watch the Sky
209 photos
· Curated by Jessica Wright
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
sunrise
Monday Mantra
30 photos
· Curated by Rachel Drudi
HQ Background Images
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
snow village
132 photos
· Curated by sieun yoo
village
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures