Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sincerely Media
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Port Elizabeth, South Africa
Published
9 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
port elizabeth
south africa
pottery
potted plant
plant
jar
vase
Tree Images & Pictures
planter
herbs
herbal
HD Grey Wallpapers
bush
vegetation
outdoors
blossom
Flower Images
conifer
Leaf Backgrounds
Public domain images
Related collections
Posed & Poised
76 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
plant
SHADOW AND LIGHT
467 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
Light Backgrounds
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers
★ — TEXTURES / COLORS
893 photos
· Curated by laila khan
Texture Backgrounds
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers