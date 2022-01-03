Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Spencer DeMera
@spencer_demera
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
San Francisco Bay Area, CA, USA
Published
8d
ago
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
san francisco bay area
ca
usa
Winter Images & Pictures
afternoon walk
livermore
winter walk
winter afternoon
after rain
wine country
vineyards
regional park
bay area
path
trail
outdoors
slope
Nature Images
field
grassland
Backgrounds
Related collections
the garden of daydreams
182 photos
· Curated by Elke Karin Lugert
garden
Flower Images
plant
Nature
1,974 photos
· Curated by Alex Chaves
Nature Images
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Expressive Expanses
333 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Sunset Images & Pictures