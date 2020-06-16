Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nitin Kathiriya
@nitin_kathiriya
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Canada
Published
on
June 16, 2020
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Lotus
Related tags
canada
plant
blossom
Flower Images
lily
pond lily
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #153: Spotify
3 photos
· Curated by Spotify
HD Color Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Halloween
119 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
Halloween Images & Pictures
autumnal
HD Autumn Wallpapers
surf views
23 photos
· Curated by Olivier Brengues
surf
outdoor
sea