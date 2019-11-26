Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jonathan Horst
@jonathanhorst
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
November 26, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Minimal black and white plants with white background
Related collections
Plants
15 photos
· Curated by Brissa Villa
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
20200429
3 photos
· Curated by Kai Zhang
20200429
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Green Botanicals
239 photos
· Curated by Mandy Millard
botanical
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Related tags
plant
aloe
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
minimal
HD Black Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
blossom
Flower Images
PNG images